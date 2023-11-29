NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A company that makes truck beds and trailers in Hillsboro is growing. Hillsboro Industries plans to build a manufacturing plant in Newton.

Michael Gerken, Hillsboro Industries CEO, said the company cannot keep up with market demand. The company can meet about half the market’s demand. There is a wait time of over two years for the company’s aluminum livestock trailers.

Gerken said the company needs to expand and needs a place with a bigger pool of potential workers.

The Hillsboro plant, which currently has 70 employees, will get improvements and will focus on manufacturing truck beds. The new 56,000-square-foot facility in Newton will make the trailers. It will have about 50 employees to start. The average salary would be $58,000.

“We have had the kind of growth most people dream of when you go to work for a small company,” Lisa Kemph, Hillsboro Industries’ finance director, said in a news release. “We have been actively looking for a second site location for probably two years now. Newton was a stand-out community.”

The proposed location in Newton is on East First Street, east of Prarie View and west of Hillside.

Gerken said they are working with the City of Newton and Harvey County on several elements. Construction could begin in the next six months. He hopes the plant will be operating by the spring of 2025.

On Tuesday, the Newton City Commission approved a development agreement for the Hillsboro Industries facility.

The agreement calls for Newton and Harvey County each to contribute up to $125,000 for street improvements on First Street, including a turn lane to improve site access.

Newton also plans to grant a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement and facilitate the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds, including a sales tax exemption for construction materials and equipment. The city commission will vote on the IRBs at a future meeting.

The Harvey County Commission takes up the development agreement at its Dec. 5 meeting.