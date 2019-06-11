Hillsboro mourning student who passed away Friday

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – Demarius Cox passed away suddenly on Friday morning. Authorities believe he may have suffered a pulmonary embolism.

Robert Rempel, a family friend, and the school made counselors available to the family right away.

“We had counselors for the family if they wanted them, and the community as well,” said Rempel, who is also the USD 410 athletic director. “I get emotional just talking about the family.”

Rempel says it’s a small community, so many in town know the Cox family. Rempel says Demarius was well liked in school.

“He was always smiling,” said Rempel.

Rempel says parents Demetrius and Ciara Cox drove to Colorado Friday after news their son had died.

“They talked to the kids at the camp,” said Rempel. “The family is an incredible family.”

Demetrius played football at Tabor and stayed in Hillsboro. He was recently named head coach at Hillsboro High School, and while he is originally from Florida, the family has adopted Hillsboro as its home.

“You have people that want to give money. You have people that want to give food. You’ve got people that want to just give their time and have their family help the family,” said Rempel. “This is just that kind of a community.”

A fund to help the Cox family with funeral expenses has been set up at the Emprise Bank of Hillsboro.