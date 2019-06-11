Hillsboro teen dies at Colorado summer camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Colorado say a teen from Hillsboro died June 7 of what appears to have been a pulmonary embolism.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Demarius Cox, 16, passed away at the Sky Ranch summer camp in Colorado. He was there with his church’s youth group.

The statement says deputies responded to an unresponsive boy at 6 a.m. on Friday. People on scene performed CPR until EMS arrived, when he was pronounced dead.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, so deputies are investigating this as a suspicious death until an official cause of death is determined

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on June 8 and found he might have suffered a pulmonary embolism. For now, officials believe this to be the cause of death.

The Mayo Clinic defines a pulmonary embolism as “a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs or, rarely, other parts of the body (deep vein thrombosis).”

At this time foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing until a final report on the cause of death is determined. They are waiting for toxicology results and a final report from the medical examiner, which could take two weeks.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Officer offered its “sympathy and heartfelt prayers” to Cox’s family and friends.