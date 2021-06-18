Historic Big Boy steam train returning to Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A legendary locomotive is making a new trip through Northeast Kansas for 2021.

Union Pacific announced steam engine Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming for a round trip. The train will get moving Aug. 5 from Cheyenne, Wyo., and keep going through September as it hits Denver. Big Boy will then head back to Cheyenne through Colorado.

Kansas towns marked on the 2021 map include Kansas City, Salina, Parsons and Hays.

Big Boy’s 2021 route. (Courtesy Photo/Union Pacific)

Union Pacific said it’s working out the details of overnight and whistle stops, but so far marked five places where Big Boy will go on display:

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Fort Worth, Tex.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Houston, Tex.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – New Orleans, Louis.

Sunday, Aug. 29 – St. Louis, Mo.

Monday, Sept. 6 – Denver, Co.

Big Boy previously made a stop in November 2019 in Topeka before heading to Manhattan.

UP’s 2021 map doesn’t say specifically if the train will make a stop in Topeka again, but the route through Kansas appears similar to its 2019 map, which did include a pass through the capital city.