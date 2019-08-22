Historic building in downtown Wichita catches fire

A historic building in downtown Wichita goes up in smoke this evening.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the old Occidental Hotel near 2nd and Main street.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the third floor. The first floor is now being used as office space while the other two floors are being renovated.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow says crews had to use extra caution while putting the fire out.

“Primarily, because it is large and second because it is under renovation. We do not know where the holes are. When things are under renovation they tear the ceiling down and they tear the floors out so we have to be very careful,” Snow says.

One witness tells KSN she was worried for a friend when she saw the fire.

“I used to know someone in this building so I called them,” says Kelsey Helmond.

Chief Snow says investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.