WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The original historic courthouse bell will soon be taken out of storage and placed in the main lobby of the current courthouse.

On Wednesday, commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell. A plaque message on the tower will be moved to a tiered wall inside, which will be lowered to provide police better visibility.

The total cost of the project is $53,000, with capital improvement program contingency funds being utilized.

The bell from 1890 used to be located in the clock tower atop the old Sedgwick County Courthouse and was located just outside the current courthouse before being taken down.