LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a century-old opera house in western Kansas is about to be obsolete.

Larned officials say the building is a danger to public safety.

The Larned Opera House sets on the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway.

“This guy named John Schnack, he in 1886, decides he, the community can support and need a venue to show plays and stuff,” said Kevin Holt, historian.

The opera house was built on top of five businesses.

“They’re doing shows. They got traveling troops to come in and put on performances. They’re just living the little western dream,” said Holt.

The opera house provided more than entertainment. It also hosted graduations.

“There’s a tradition in the theater where like stage managers and actors can sign the walls behind the curtain in the backstage area. And so a lot of the youth that were graduating started doing that, and so there’s, there’s all these neat signatures up there from the early 20th century,” said Holt.

Holt said the opera house closed somewhere in the 1930s. It had many owners over the years including Alan Martin.

“I purchased 406. I was not under the understanding that I was responsible for helping maintain the entire building,” said Martin, owner of the building attached to the opera house.

According to the city of Larned, that’s not the reality.

“Unfortunately, my building is part of the demolition, and so emotionally, you know, I don’t want it to go.”

But from a contractor perspective, Martin understands.

“It’s had a happy life. We’re sad to see it go but you know. It’s probably time,” said Holt.

Demolition could start this week. The city says December’s wind storm is to blame for some of the damage.