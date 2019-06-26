Historic Peabody business to close Friday

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – Peabody Hardware & Lumber has been open for a 100 years. The building itself was built in the 1870’s. Friday it will close.

“I won’t be standing here 55 hours a week waiting on people,” said owner Mark Whitney.

He’s going to continue living in the small town of Peabody. It’s been home for more than 20 years since he quit his manufacturing job, bought the store and moved to the town of less than 1,300.

“I was tired of the manufacturing and working for somebody else. And this was the opportunity,” said Whitney. “Chucked it all and packed up the family and up we came and just trusted God that this was going to be it. And it is. This is our life. Wouldn’t trade it for anything. The grew up in small town.”

Whitney says he will miss the little things like reaching into the old, wooden drawers that line one wall.

“We’ve just always kept nuts and bolts in those. I assume they are original to the building in the 1870’s,” said Whitney.

The community hopes someone sees the opportunity in a store that still makes money and turns a profit.

“We need this business. And we need it real bad,” said Peabody resident Jim Pohlman. “Will someone buy it? I don’t know. I hope so. I can’t afford it I’m a preacher.”

Peabody Hardware & Lumber sits in the middle of the historic downtown district in Peabody.

The Main Street is a cluster of historic buildings with ornate fronts and a rich history for each storefront.

“This has been a very good building. And a good business,” said Whitney. “But it’s time to do something else.”