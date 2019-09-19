Historic Sunflower Theater in Peabody is being restored

Sunflower Theater is fast being pushed to completion.

That was the headline from the 1920’s in Peabody.

Shuttle forward to 2019 and it’s the same headline in a new era.

“This is just such a spectacular piece of history,” said artist and musician, Dr. Susan Mayo. “It’s really important to host visiting artists, and this theater will do it.”

Dr. Mayo travels for her music. She loves the Cello and anything with strings. On her travels one day she got the idea to turn the Peabody Lanes bowling alley back to its original status as a theater.

“Why not?” said Dr. Mayo. “And not just for Peabody but the county and surrounding area to have a place for the arts… would be fantastic.”

This Saturday at 5:30 Dr. Mayo is helping put together a concert in downtown Peabody to promote the restoration project.

Community volunteers say the building is “too spectacular” to not be restored.

“Well I love this town,” said resident Marilyn Jones.

Jones has been helping to clean the building. The restoration group has removed the old bowling lanes that were popular in the 1970’s and 80’s. It’s a lot of work and a lot of it is being done with volunteers.

The Peabody Sunflower theater has been many things over the years. It was build from 1920 to 1922 with Art Deco influences and a Spanish Colonial Revival style architecture.

The Sunflower at one point housed medical staff in the balcony, along with an eye doctor on one end of the building. Most recently from the 1960’s through just a few years ago it has been Peabody Lanes bowling.

“Now it’s been empty for several years,” said Jones. “And I can’t say it’s gone totally downhill. We have kept it up.”

When it opened in the 1920’s the Blue Melody Boys performed.

This Saturday the Peabody-Burns High School singers will lend their voices to the celebration. It marks the beginning of a theater era in Peabody once more.

“We know the color scheme was Tiffany Blue,” said Jones. “There was plush seating in the theater and it seated a lot of people.”

Jones and others say it would be great to put in projectors on the balcony level. But they also are dreaming of a stage for high school performances. And there is plenty of space to perform.

“You had a balcony that seated, what, 232 people or something like that up there,” said Jones. “And, of course, the projection area up there would have come down here to a screen in the front.”

Jones says they have the original blueprints designed by the Kansas City architect firm Boller Brothers. Back in the 1920’s the theater seats alone cost $7,000 and there were 734 seats on the main floor.

The restoration volunteers and the owners have not decided on final plans for the building. But some ideas include performances with a stage and movies playing the Sunflower once again.

“So I wrote an original (musical) piece for the restoration celebration on Saturday,” said Dr. Mayo. “We are passionate about making this happen. And we want collaborative partners to work with us to restore this magnificent building. It was a real masterpiece of a theater back in the day. It can be again.”