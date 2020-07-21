Hit-and-run involving 3 vehicles kills 1, closes bridge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles has left one driver dead and closed a bridge for hours.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 7th Street Trafficway bridge.

Investigators say the crash happened when a speeding pickup truck cross the median and side-swiped car before crashing head-on with a white utility truck.

Police say the male driver of the car died at the scene, while a passenger in the car and the utility truck diver were uninjured.

Police say the driver of the pickup ran from the scene. Police have not announced an arrest.

