‘Hit’ tweet against governor has Dems seeking ouster of candidate who admitted to circulating revenge porn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Democratic candidate who admitted to circulating revenge porn and who was charged at the age of 14 with threatening to shoot a high school student has won a state House seat in Kansas.
Democratic leaders said Thursday that they will try to oust 20-year-old Aaron Coleman after a tweet from Coleman against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
Coleman was the only candidate on the ballot in his Kansas City, Kansas, district in Tuesday’s election, and he had nearly 1,500 more votes than two write-in candidates combined.
A Democratic leader said a now-deleted Coleman tweet Wednesday was “threatening the governor,” but he said he was talking about opposing her politically.
