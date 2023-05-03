BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hoisington man is dead after a single-car crash in Barton County Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) identified the victim as 76-year-old Richard Lee Reichuber.

According to the KHP, Reichuber was driving his 2008 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Northwest 100 Road around 10:30 a.m. when he left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason near Northwest 10th Avenue.

His truck entered the ditch, struck multiple trees, and went airborne over a dry creek bed before coming to a rest on all four wheels.

Reichuber was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin has been notified.