Holcomb fire chief arrested

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Holcomb Fire Chief William Bill Knight was arrested on Sept.17 at approximately 5:15 p.m. by the Garden City Police Department (GCPD).

According to the GCPD, the arrest took place on 156 Campus Drive. Police say Knight was arrested for violating a protective order set against him.

The fire chief was later set free on his own recognizance.

KSN requested information about the restraining order and what it pertained to, but was redirected to the county attorney’s office.

