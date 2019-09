HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Holcomb Fire Chief William Bill Knight, 59, is back in jail and booked on suspicion of stalking.

On Sept. 17, Knight was booked by the Garden City Police Department on suspicion of violating a protection order but was later set free on his own recognizance.

Knight is being held on a $20,000 bond.

