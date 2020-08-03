Holcomb Schools implement a mandatory drug test for students in extracurricular activities

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Across Kansas, many schools have implemented student body drug testing and now, Holcomb Schools will be next.

Starting next month, Holcomb Schools will require all students 7-12 grade participating in extracurricular activities to opt-in at enrollment to a mandatory drug test.

The drug testing will run the length of the school year, September through May.

Every month, 15 students will be randomly tested for any and all illegal substance abuse such as tobacco, nicotine, alcohol, and marijuana.

“We’re just seeing being as close to Colorado as we are that there’s an uptick in some of our THC, especially in the use of gummies and so some of that can go very much undetected because you don’t smell it, you don’t see it,” said Jason Johnson, Holcomb High School Principal.

If students fail the drug test, they will be temporarily suspended from school activities and will be offered counseling opportunities.

“We’re gonna figure out how we can make sure we ask them the why. Why did they choose this route and how can we help them battle potential addiction going forward,” said Johnson.

The first offense results in a 10-day suspension from all activities.

A second offense, 90 days with the opportunity to reduce the punishment to 60 days if the student attends counseling.

A third offense will be a year suspension from all extracurriculars with mandatory drug and alcohol counseling.

A fourth and final suspension will result in a lifetime ban from all activities of the school.

“We’re trying to provide an environment where we are free of drugs and alcohol and that we want to educate kids to the extent of why that is important because it will affect them later in life,” said Johnson.

School officials say they want to ensure their students are abiding by the rules and regulations of the Kansas State High School Activities Association and that they are students in good standing.

Their main goal is they want their students to have a future free of addiction.

“There was one message that was sent, is if this saves one kid from a road of addiction then it was well worth it,” said Johnson.

There are nearly 400 students that will be partaking in the drug testing. School officials say it’s been a community-wide effort to get the testing in motion.

If students do not wish to partake in drug testing, they will not be allowed to participate in or attend any extracurricular activities.

