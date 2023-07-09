HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — In March of 2023, Cassy Linder lost her life after a distracted driver hit her car. Her dad and friends have been working to make sure distracted driving incidents stop.

“Even though it’s a horrific situation that we’re all in, we’re trying to do something and making something good out of this, and that’s what Cassy would want,” said Todd Linder, Cassy’s dad.

Linder says they aren’t yet sure exactly what the distraction was.

“What he has said in his statement to the highway patrol, which is also available online, is that he was using his phone and reached down for a bottle of water that had fell on the floor and looked back up, and it was too late,” Linder said.

Linder describes Cassy as headstrong, caring, and responsible.

“I’ll probably become the biggest advocate for distracted driving maybe this country’s ever seen when this is all done, but it’s to save lives,” Linder said. “It can be anything from reaching to holding, to dialing, to texting, to reading something. It’s all distracted driving.”

Cassy’s friends say she was loved by many.

She started becoming like part of my family,” Mia Flores said.

“I’ve known her since I was probably like 8 years old,” Ruby Diaz said. “She was my best friend growing up.”

Cassy’s friends put together a balloon release, a memorial, and fundraisers. Then, Linder came up with the idea to start advocating for her so this would stop happening.

“One little mistake, one distraction, can take the life of someone who impacted everyone,” Diaz said.

“I don’t want anyone to go through the motions and the mental and physical state that all of us had to endure with because of the accident,” Flores said. “I think if you get the word out there and you start educating people, then I think that makes them more aware of the dangers of distracted driving, and then it doesn’t make more car accidents come to life, and it saves a life, and then other families and friends don’t have to suffer from the same heartache that we had to suffer from.”

They got flags, handed out cards and have been sharing Cassy’s stories to educate others on the dangers of distracted driving, among other things.