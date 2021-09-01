Holiday Millionaire Raffle returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery announced Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale statewide today. The 12th Annual raffle features three $30,000 Early Bird drawings and more than 5,600 winning numbers.

There are only 150,000 tickets available.

On January 5, 2022, the Kansas Lottery will announce the winning number for the $1 million Grand Prize and the other cash prizes, including prizes of $100,000, $25,000, and $10,000! All winning numbers will be posted to kslottery.com/raffle. Here are the prizes and the number of winners at each prize level:

PRIZE WINNERS $1,000,000 1 $100,000 1 $25,000 1 $10,000 2 $5,000 10 $1,000 30 $100 800 $50 4,800

There will be three Early Bird drawings in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle, one each held on October 3, November 7, and December 5. Tickets must be purchased by 6:59 p.m. on draw dates to be eligible for that night’s Early Bird drawing.

Each Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket has a unique 6-digit number. Tickets are Quick Pick only. Raffle tickets will be printed on terminals throughout the state in numerical order, from 000001 to 150000.