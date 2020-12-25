Families ready to be reunited with their loved ones this Christmas despite pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people will be traveling by air over Christmas.

KSN News spoke with several families on Christmas Eve who say even with the ongoing pandemic they will continue their travel plans.

“I am so excited. I can’t wait to hug him,” said Rubianne Knowles, traveler.



Travelers like Knowles have been eager for this moment to arrive.

“I just can’t wait to see him.”



Knowles said 2020 has been difficult, and now that she is hours away from seeing her son, it almost seems unreal.

“I haven’t seen my youngest son in three years.”



Similar to Ross Regrer who flew into Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport to spend some much-needed time with his parents after a year apart.

“A great feeling being able to be back home. Puts me at ease takes away some of the stress,” said Regrer.



Both families say despite the COVID-19 health risk, they feel this holiday trip was necessary after a year of unfortunate events.

“Aww man, it’s great to see my family again. Like, I said it has been a year, a very long year to be honest with 2020 but just a chance to be able and come back home spend the holidays with my family,” added Regrer.

Most travelers KSN spoke with tried to social distance as much as possible during their flights.

