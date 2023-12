WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The HoliDAZE Annual Pop Up Market was on Sunday.

Local vendors gathered at Brick and Mortar, where people came to browse local crafts and buy gifts for the holidays.

One organizer says it means a lot more when you shop locally.

“Not only do you want to get something meaningful for the loved ones and the nice ones on your list, but it really makes our whole year as makers,” said Live Grant, one of the event organizers.

This was the eighth year of the event.