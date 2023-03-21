WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Holy Savior Catholic Church hosted a Mass for those with disabilities on Sunday, March 19.

“There are so many different people around our communities that don’t look like they have disabilities, so always being kind and giving benefit of the doubt cause you don’t know what that person is struggling with,” said Melissa Real, a parent of a special needs child and the assistant controller for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

Connie Zienkewicz, a secretary on the board for the Holy Family Special Needs Foundation, says hosting inclusive events brings the community together and makes everyone feel more welcome.

“I think being inclusive of all people no matter what their sensory issues might be, whether it is light or sound or hard surfaces or something else, it helps bring the community together and makes people feel more welcome,” Zienkewicz said.

The Holy Family Special Needs Foundations hosts events in and around Wichita for those with special needs. To see a calendar of events, click here.