WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A home is a total loss following a fire east of Rose Hill Tuesday.

Butler County Fire District No. 3 said flames were coming from the roof when they arrived around 8:30 a.m.

Additional tanker trucks had to be called because the closest hydrant was four miles away.

“It was in the attic when we got here already, but we were able to get most of it knocked down before it spread through the attic,” said Fire Chief Kevin Webster, Butler County Fire District No. 3.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.