WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said a home was heavily damaged, and two others had minor damage following a fire early Wednesday morning. The fire happened near Funston and Waco.

Wichita Fire Department Batallion Chief Doug Winter said fire conditions were severe when crews arrived.

“We were able to search a small portion of the back side of the house before conditions became that we couldn’t search anymore,” Winter said. “We have no indication there was anybody inside right now.”

The occupants of the homes that had limited damage weren’t hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.