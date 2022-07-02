WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house in northeast Wichita was destroyed by a fire on Saturday afternoon, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) confirms.

WFD said the fire started around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Shadybrook St., which is near the intersection of 21st Street and Grove. When crews arrived, the house had flames shooting out of the windows and basement.

WFD confirmed the house is a total loss. They say a family was home when the fire started, and WFD Battalion Chief Terry Gresham said there was some concern initially that some family members were stuck inside, but all were able to flee the house and are safe.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.