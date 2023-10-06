WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s that time of year when the colder temperatures become more frequent, and people begin to turn their furnaces on to warm up their homes.

Before turning the heat on, there are some checks and balances that need to take place.

“We’re replacing air filters. We’re checking air draw. We’re venting all the gases out and that the flame is positioned correctly and all your electric components are clean and sharp so that way you don’t have any issues,” Michael McDowell, owner of Dan’s Heating and Cooling, said.

A question that is commonly asked is, “When should the furnace be checked?”

“A lot of people think they got to get it serviced before it gets cold before they turn the furnace on for the first time. That’s not necessarily true as long as they got it serviced last year and getting it serviced by that same time the following year, they’re going to be OK,” said McDowell. “It really doesn’t matter if it’s before it gets cold as long as it’s the same time every year.”

Having the air filter checked and cleaned is vital for proper functionality when it comes to the furnace working efficiently.

“You’d be surprised how much dirt and dust, dander, hair gets into your filter, and you’d be surprised how quickly the filter gets clogged. When the filters clogged, it can’t draw air. It adversely affects your equipment.” McDowell said.

Beyond working efficiently, a check can find problems like a gas leak or malfunction that could put lives in danger.

“It is important to get your equipment serviced not just to prolong its life but to make sure you catch issues before they become real threatening problems that affect your health, and these things are serious and real,” McDowell said.