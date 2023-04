Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is investigating the cause a house fire early Tuesday in the 6500 block of W. Glenda near Valley Center. (KSN Photo)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A home just west of Valley Center was damaged in a fire early Tuesday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of W. Glenda, northeast of 85th Street North and Ridge Road.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is investigating the cause of the fire.