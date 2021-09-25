Homecoming: Father Emil Kapaun arrives in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Decades after his death, war hero Father Emil Kapaun arrived home in Kansas Saturday

Father Emil Kapaun died as a prisoner of war in 1951, but federal authorities didn’t identify his remains until this year.

Saturday morning his remains arrived at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport. After a 24-hour travel period from Honolulu.

“This is something that we never thought would happen,” said Nick Dellasega, as he waited for Father Kapaun to arrive. “I think that the fact that his body was found and not just found, but found now, it could have happened at any point in the course of history. And so to be able to be here as a part of it is incredible. I mean, it gives me goosebumps to think about it.”

A small motorcade transferred Father Kapaun’s remains to his hometown of Pilsen. Thousands of people are expected to be there awaiting his arrival to honor him.

Father Kapaun is a candidate for sainthood. Only two American-born people have ever been canonized. The congregation for Causes of Saints in Rome is still going over documentation. To become a saint, the church has to declare two miracles.

There’s a public vigil happening Tuesday and a funeral Wednesday at Hartman Arena.

He will be laid to rest in a tomb at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.