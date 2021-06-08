Homegoing service for Karla Burns announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The homegoing service for Wichitan Karla Burns, 66, will be Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wichita. The church is at 330 N. Broadway.

Burns passed away on Friday. She was recovering from life-altering spinal surgery.

Visitation will take place Friday evening, from 6 – 8 p.m., at St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 841 N. Cleveland or from 9 – 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church prior to the service.

Anyone not physically able to attend the service may watch from home by this link.

If attending the service, the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Karla Burns Memorial, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS
67260-0002.

