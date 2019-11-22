Homeless advocate passes away from Pancreatic Cancer, loved ones will continue his work

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The legacy of a homeless advocate and creator of a non-profit organization aimed at helping those in need will continue after he passes away from Pancreatic Cancer.

Bob Johnson, also known as “Breakfast Bob” was a fast talker with a strong work ethic according to his friends.

Courtesy: Kim Johnson

They said Bob was a man who dropped everything for anyone and even with his cancer diagnosis, he continued to advocate for those in need.

“He’s such a special, passionate man,” said Maggie Ballard, friend.

Bob had a smile you could see from a mile away.

He was known around town for his work with the homeless and his non-profit, Let’s Rock and Roll and Change the World.

On the organization’s website, Bob shared that he was inspired to start helping those in need after meeting a homeless man while on vacation. He also tells the story of taking food to give to the homeless and becoming inspired by the response.

“There’s no magic thing that you can do,” said Doug Ballard, friend. “It’s just work and they fed a lot of people.”

Friends said when Bob was diagnosed with cancer, he didn’t let time stand still.

“He didn’t half anything,” said Maggie. “He gave 150 percent to everything that he did. He was so joyful and full of energy.”

But as the cancer progressed, he was forced to slow down.

“He was in so much pain,” said Maggie. “He had been in so much pain for a very long time. Months.”

A few weeks ago, Bob married the love of his life, Kim while in hospice.

Courtesy: Kim Johnson

“There was almost nobody in the room that could hardly keep it straight including myself,” said Doug.

It was in a parking lot in Riverside near the tennis courts where Bob, Kim, and many others would feed the homeless every Tuesday.

“It was never about him,” said Maggie. “It was about everybody else and I think that was something really special about him.”

Loved ones said they will continue the work and carry on the legacy Bob leaves behind.

“His want to help people regardless of what they’re going through and no judgement is really important to take with us,” said Maggie.

Bob and Kim also sponsored Blessing Boxes in the area. His friends said Bob decorated one of them last Christmas while he was well and they plan to leave those decorations up year-round in honor of his life.

To learn more about Bob’s non-profit organization or how you can help continue his legacy, click here.