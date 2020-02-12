Homeless community mourns the death of man beaten and found dead under bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The news of the man police believe was homeless and beaten to death under the Douglas Street Bridge is hitting the homeless community and those who serve them hard.

“It is rough,” says Troy Williams, who is homeless. “It is terrible.”

That’s how Williams, who has been homeless for six years, describes life on the streets.

“It could have been me,” he says. “Sometimes, I sleep by myself.”

Many in the homeless community spend time in groups so they get to know each other, as well as any community, does.

“I just heard it on the news this morning,” says Carla Rice, who says she volunteers with churches downtown. “Hopefully, they find out who did.”

Rice is a volunteer downtown, another person worried about who the victim was.

“We won’t know until they find his family,” she adds.

“I found out tonight,” says Beth Barron of the Lord’s Diner. “He was not one of our regular nightly guests.”

The donuts, salads, and bowls lined up for the people at the Lord’s Diner feed hundreds at the Broadway location every night. Barron is one of the ones dishing them out. She views the people here as more than just homeless.

“We are their family. We know where they are from. We know their names. We know their kids,” she says.

She didn’t know the victim personally but knows it will impact her volunteers and the people dining-in as guests.

“It is sad. Any time somebody dies. Their community and our community feels the loss,” she adds.

No one has been arrested in this case. Police are still searching for the suspect.

