Homeless men in Wichita receive new shoes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 homeless men in Wichita received brand new shoes on Tuesday night.

It was all part of the Union Rescue Mission’s Happy Feet event.

Not only did they get sneakers, the men also got much needed medical care.

“We wash their feet. We take care of trimming nails, take care of bunions, and calluses,” said Doug Nolte, Union Rescue Mission. “Then, they can get a a free pair of shoes and socks.”

The Union Rescue Mission gave away 170 pairs of shoes thanks to generous donors.

