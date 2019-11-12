Homeless outreach organizations facing coat shortage after the early winter chill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The early arrival of winter is putting a strain on organizations that help the homeless.

“We are so low right now that we are afraid that we are going to run out,” says Latasha St. Arnault, CEO & President of HumanKind Ministries. “They need these types of things to survive.”

This cold is a not so warm welcome.

“We knew we were getting low, but then with today’s weather, it completely depleted everything that we had,” she says.

“We try to find them a sweatshirt or try to find them whatever we can,” says Nicole Dibben, Director of Development at Open Door.

At least two downtown organizations, United Methodist Open Door and HumandKind Ministries, are facing a shortage in warm weather supplies.

“Worst case scenario we will go purchase things as we need them,” says Arnault.

At HumanKind Ministries they are essentially down to hoodies and light jackets for men. When it comes to thick outerwear at Open Door, they need it for women and men of all ages.

“They are pretty gone. We have two racks that are at least gone, and there are some coats on the other rack that was there but not,” Dibben says.

Both organizations provide shelter. Open Door has available shelter during the day, and HumanKind has a place for people to stay until the following morning. But it’s during the day, with the early cold, they need the community’s help with more donations.

United Methodist Open Door started a coat drive at Burlington Coat Factory on Monday and will be collecting coats until January. Anyone who wants to donate to HumanKind can drop supplies off at their location at 8th Street and Market.

