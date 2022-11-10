WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With colder weather fast approaching, the City of Wichita Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) is focusing on educational outreach for unhoused Wichitans.

The HOT will direct its efforts at overlooked locations, such as overpasses and bridges. The team will provide resources for unhoused residents, including shelters such as Open Door Ministries or the Union Rescue Mission and overnight shelters such as HumanKind Ministries.

In addition, HOT also partners with local community outreach groups to distribute clothing for cold weather, hygiene kits, and nonperishable food kits.

Wichita Transit will also provide transportation to shelter services during regular transit operations on significantly cold days.

To see a complete list of shelters, housing and meal services available, you can visit the City of Wichita’s website by clicking here.