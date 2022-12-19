WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whether it’s for a family member, friend, co-worker, or for yourself, there is help out there for anyone needing help with homelessness.
Here are some resources:
- Catholic Charities
- Center of Hope
- Homeless Shelters Directory (for every town in Kansas)
- HumanKind Ministries
- National Alliance to End Homelessness
- National Coalition for the Homeless
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
- Sedgwick County
- The Salvation Army
- United Methodist Open Door
- United Way of Plains
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Veterans Administration
- Wichita Children’s Home
- Wichita Family Crisis Center (formerly YWCA)
- Wichita Police Department Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.)
View all “Where to find help” stories here.