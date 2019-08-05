Homemade firework blamed for explosion at Topeka Walmart parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A homemade firework tossed out of a truck Monday morning is to blame for a reported explosion at a Topeka Walmart according to the Topeka Fire Department.

A driver tossed a homemade firework out of their vehicle around 9:50 a.m. at the Walmart at Southwest 16th and Wanamaker Road, Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin said.

Employees reported hearing an explosion, and some customers ran in and out of the store. A witness saw a cloud of smoke after the loud noise and a white pickup truck driving away.

Martin said the device did not appear to be designed to cause damage or injury. The investigation is ongoing at this time.