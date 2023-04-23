NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A homemade improvised explosive device was found in Newton Saturday night.

According to the Newton Police Department (NPD), they received a call around 6:15 p.m. for the report of a suspicious device in the 900 block of N Sherman St.

Upon arrival, the NPD says an officer briefly examined the device and believed it to be a homemade pipe bomb.

“It appeared as if ignition had been attempted but failed,” the NPD said on Facebook.

The NPD contacted the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad, and they responded to the scene.

“They were able to safely examine and X-ray the item and determine it was, in fact, an improvised explosive device,” the NPD said.

According to the NPD, the device was safely contained by the WPD bomb squad and taken to Wichita, where it will be processed, examined more thoroughly and safely disposed of.

The NPD says there are no suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.