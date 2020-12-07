Homeowner escapes, pet dies in Hutchinson fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said a homeowner was able to escape a fire early Monday.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Crescent Blvd. The fire was found in the living room and extinguished quickly.

The department said the owner was alerted and made an attempt to extinguish the flames. The owner escaped through a bedroom window. One animal died in the fire.

The damage was contained to the first level. An investigation determined the fire was electrical.

The homeowner was checked for smoke inhalation and released.

