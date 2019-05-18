Homes and buildings damaged after Friday night storms

Authorities say there have been no reports of serious injuries from a spate of tornadoes that raked southwest Kansas Friday night.

A storm developed in Beaver County, Oklahoma. This storm produced several tornadoes as it tracked north into Meade County then northeast into Clark, Ford, Edwards, and Stafford Counties.

The National Weather Service says eight tornado sightings had been reported in the area by late Friday night, including one near Dodge City and the tiny town of Ford.

Homes, churches, vehicles and other property received damage. Some from flying debris but many from tennis to baseball sized hail. Marble sized hail was reported from Great Bend.

Downed power lines were able to spark grass fires, compounded by strong winds that engulfed small patches of field and grasslands near highways. The fires have been maintained