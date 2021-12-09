Hometown Christmas donation drive in Andover tonight

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight is Andover’s Hometown Christmas donation drive in Central Park, with Christmas events beginning at 5:30 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. tonight.

Activities will be held inside Central Park at the Library, City Hall, the Lodge, and everywhere in between.

Photo courtesy: City of Andover, Kansas

This event is a donation drive. Guests who would like to join in on the festive celebrations must provide admission consisting of canned/staple foods, new toys, or monetary donations. These donations can be dropped off at one of the boxes set up at Central Park’s Library, City Hall, or Lodge. All donations will go to Andover Caring and Sharing and Andover Food Bank.

Christmas activities include:

Light display

Horse drawn wagon rides

‘Magic Color Make & Take Ornaments’

Cookie decorating

Carolers from Prairie Creek Elementary and Butler Community College

Andover Schools Jazz Band

Barrel train rides

Hot beverages and popcorn

Pedal car racetrack

Reindeer chow station

S’mores station with Andover Fire-Rescue

Movies

Pictures with Santa

The Grinch has been spotted around Andover Central Park this week. So keep your eyes peeled to see if he pops up at tonight’s event. Cindy Lou Who, a student of Whoville, wants us to remember that “no matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcomed with holiday cheer.”

Surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of this guy. It looks like he was actually hiding in the tree at some point! We’ve sent the Whovian agents to investigate and it appears he’s vacated the tree.

Our neighbors at the Andover Public Library had better make sure none of their books are missing! It looks like the suspicious character was trying to get into their book drop! He was probably trying to steal all of the joyful books about Christmas!

Our neighbors at the Andover Public Library had better make sure none of their books are missing! It looks like the suspicious character was trying to get into their book drop! He was probably trying to steal all of the joyful books about Christmas!

One of the City employees tried to start a mower this morning and he discovered it was out of gas.😲Now we know why! This green guy went joyriding all around the park! A report has been filed with the police department. This guy is really becoming a pain!

Looks like he made himself at home in the Council Chambers! Look at him, sitting up on the bench with the gavel. He must be dreaming if he thinks he could be Mayor of our town! It looks like he tried to tinker with some decorations as well. Fortunately, everything seems to be working!

Looks like he made himself at home in the Council Chambers! Look at him, sitting up on the bench with the gavel. He must be dreaming if he thinks he could be Mayor of our town! It looks like he tried to tinker with some decorations as well. Fortunately, everything seems to be working!

Who does he think he is? That chair is only for Santa! At least he didn’t do any damage to the chair, otherwise Santa wouldn’t have a place to sit when the kids come visit him at Hometown Christmas on Thursday, December 9th from 5:30pm-8pm. Wonder what else this intruder has gotten into?

Surveillance cameras caught the suspicious character sneaking into City Hall last night! We’ve reported this to the police and they are currently checking video from our inside cameras to see if he caused any mischief while he was there! We’ll let you know what we find!

Apparently sneaking around the park is exhausting! Cameras also caught the suspicious character taking a break on the Lodge patio. Hometown Christmas is this Thursday, December 9th from 5:30pm-8pm. We sure hope this “fuzzy fugitive” doesn’t try to do anything to ruin our fun!

Apparently sneaking around the park is exhausting! Cameras also caught the suspicious character taking a break on the Lodge patio. Hometown Christmas is this Thursday, December 9th from 5:30pm-8pm. We sure hope this “fuzzy fugitive” doesn’t try to do anything to ruin our fun!

Cameras have caught the suspicious character tinkering with some of our holiday displays! Thankfully, the Parks department has inspected the lights and has indicated that no damage has been done. Don’t forget, the Lights in Central Park can be seen and heard each night from 6pm-9m. You can tune your car radio to 101.5 FM to listen to festive music.

Cameras have caught the suspicious character tinkering with some of our holiday displays! Thankfully, the Parks department has inspected the lights and has indicated that no damage has been done. Don’t forget, the Lights in Central Park can be seen and heard each night from 6pm-9m. You can tune your car radio to 101.5 FM to listen to festive music.

Cameras caught something suspicious over the weekend. Does anyone recognize this character? It looks like trouble is lurking at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater!

Photo courtesy: City of Andover, Kansas

Check out Andover’s Hometown Christmas Facebook page or website for more information.