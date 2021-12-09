Hometown Christmas donation drive in Andover tonight

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight is Andover’s Hometown Christmas donation drive in Central Park, with Christmas events beginning at 5:30 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. tonight.
Activities will be held inside Central Park at the Library, City Hall, the Lodge, and everywhere in between.
This event is a donation drive. Guests who would like to join in on the festive celebrations must provide admission consisting of canned/staple foods, new toys, or monetary donations. These donations can be dropped off at one of the boxes set up at Central Park’s Library, City Hall, or Lodge. All donations will go to Andover Caring and Sharing and Andover Food Bank.
Christmas activities include:
- Light display
- Horse drawn wagon rides
- ‘Magic Color Make & Take Ornaments’
- Cookie decorating
- Carolers from Prairie Creek Elementary and Butler Community College
- Andover Schools Jazz Band
- Barrel train rides
- Hot beverages and popcorn
- Pedal car racetrack
- Reindeer chow station
- S’mores station with Andover Fire-Rescue
- Movies
- Pictures with Santa
The Grinch has been spotted around Andover Central Park this week. So keep your eyes peeled to see if he pops up at tonight’s event. Cindy Lou Who, a student of Whoville, wants us to remember that “no matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcomed with holiday cheer.”
Photo courtesy: City of Andover, Kansas
Check out Andover’s Hometown Christmas Facebook page or website for more information.