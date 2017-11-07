Skip to content
Hometown Heroes
Wichita woman helps give pets a second chance
Local man helps patients pay for expensive treatment
Retired teacher volunteers at Salvation Army: ‘I think that we should give back’
Wichita man helps people without insurance get medical supplies through loan closet
Retired Walmart worker volunteers to help others with intellectual and developmental disabilities
More Hometown Heroes Headlines
Woman starts camp to help children fighting cancer
Therapy dog helps children grow in the classroom
Retired teacher spends hours volunteering at Exploration Place
Wichita woman aspires to assist women with education, housing and child care
Sheriff deputy’s volunteer work helps inspire teens
Wichita man helps Kansans file their taxes for free
Wichita woman uses horses to help people overcome disabilities
Wichita woman working to help those suffering from arthritis
Hometown Heroes: Six Vietnam war veterans form special bond
Hometown Heroes: 101-year-old Army veteran’s journey and secret to life
