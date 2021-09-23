Honolulu Catholic Church to celebrate Mass today to send off Father Kapaun’s remains

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KSNW) – A Mass will be celebrated Thursday evening in Honolulu, Hawaii, to send off the remains of Father Emil Kapaun.

The Mass will be live-streamed from Honolulu’s Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace on either the Hawaii Diocese YouTube channel or on their website at 11 p.m. central time.

The Mass is to honor Kapaun before his remains are sent back to Wichita. He will arrive in Wichita on Sept. 25. His remains will be taken to his home parish in Pilsen for a private observance before the public services in Wichita.

A vigil will be held for Kapaun on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. His funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Both are being held at Hartman Arena. The events are free and open to the public. Get tickets through Ticketmaster.

After the Mass of Christian Burial at Hartman Arena, there will be an event for those who could not make it to the service. Kapaun’s remains will be carried in a procession from Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at Central and Broadway in Wichita. It is expected to start at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

Kapaun died in 1951 after he was taken as a prisoner of war and fell sick. You can read about his history and the path to sainthood at FrKapaun.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories