WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 100 Kansas veterans returned home following an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The flight left Monday from Wichita and returned Wednesday afternoon.

The group was returned with a warm welcome at the Red Roof Inn & Conference Center. The Maize Eagle cheerleaders carried flags representing each military branch. It is the 50th time the cheerleaders have been part of the welcome home celebration.

“Someone invited us one time to an Honor Flight, and we knew after the first flight that this was something we had to be a part of for forever because the kids just learn so much,” said Tara Wall-Meyer, Maize High School head cheer coach.

The veterans on the flight served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The next Honor Flight is scheduled for June.