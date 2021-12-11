American Legion Riders pay respect to Bob Dole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of American Legion Riders left Park City Saturday morning headed to Russell to attend events remembering former Senator Bob Dole.

The group will make the 164-mile trip to pay tribute to Dole. In addition, the riders will leave flags in honor of the late senator from Kansas, who was a World War ll veteran.

“We are riding up to Russell, Kansas to pay our respects and honor a World War Il veteran, Purple Heart veteran, and a statesman, a politician, a countryman from Kansas,” said Chuck Vrana, organizer of the American Legion Riders.

“Speaking from the American Legion Riders’ side, we have tremendous respect for extraordinary Americans and, of course, certainly veterans and people who have served this country really because they want to. It’s above themselves. It’s not about them. It’s about the country. It’s about the people. So I think that fuels the fire for us,” said Jon Tilton, American Legion Rider.

The riders say they appreciate the statesman Dole was for Kansas and his service to our country.