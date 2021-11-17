Hormel Foods donates $10,000 to Kansas Food Bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods is donating $10,000 to the Kansas Food Bank to help fight hunger in the community, according to a press release.

“As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear to the hearts of our entire team,” said Curtis Southard, plant manager of the Dold Foods plant. “Our inspired and dedicated employees make it possible for us to help those in need. We are proud to join the Kansas Food Bank in fighting hunger in our community.”

Hormel Foods has been donating funds to local nonprofits for the last 11 years. In 2020, they donated $350,000 to 40 different hunger relief organizations, which brought the total amount of money donated to over $2 million.

In addition to hunger-relief donations, Hormel Foods gave a total of $6.4 million in cash and product donations in 2020.

“As a leading corporate citizen, Hormel Foods remains committed to fighting hunger around the world and in the communities where our team members work and live,” said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. “By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet the needs of their community.”