WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post from the Wichita Police Foundation on Tuesday, they announced the death of Scout, a saddlebred paint gelding who had been serving with the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit since 2014.

“Scout was fearless, not afraid of anything. Rode him in some tough situations on patrol, and he always did great. He was my horse until I retired,” said retired Wichita Police Department Sergeant and former Unit Commander Clark Bolan.

Scout (Courtesy: Wichita Police Foundation)

Sumner County Mounted Deputy Sam Wylie, who trains with the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit, wrote a poem about Scout:

Wichita Police Mounted Unit “Scout” Ya know, finding a mount worthy of going out on patrol. They’ve got to be a willin heart and have some self control. Have to stand the tests bestowed by their environment around. Each sight, smell, feel, and not to mention all the sounds. Once a bond is struck and hours of work put in. A brotherhood can be had between a rider and his equine friend. They see us through days and nights when out on assignment in our big towns. Glad to be apart of something greater than themselves keepin us safe those in the crowds. Scout was no less than a warrior carrying a brother in blue. Each night seeing him safely home and to his calling he was true. Always full of energy and vibrancy and ready to lope for miles. The feeling of that willingness to serve bringing more than our smiles. Now lay you down to rest servant of the righteous and champion of what’s good. We honor you now proud paint and remember of what you stood. Lope all you want now, wherever you may be. We’ll take it from here boy, you’re now forever free. “Scout” by Sam Wylie 2022

Although the day-to-day upkeep of the Mounted Unit is accounted for within the Wichita Police Departments’ budget, there is no funding available for the animals themselves. If you would like to donate to the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit in honor of Scout, you can do so by clicking here.