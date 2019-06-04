Horses, livestock rescued from Missouri flood waters

LEVASY, Mo. (KSHB) – The breach of a levee near Levasy, Missouri on Saturday sent the Missouri River flooding into the town and nearby farmland.

Residents evacuated the town over the weekend, but on Monday, some returned to give a hand to stranded livestock.

Using a boat, two helpers named Tom and Sharon navigated around Levasy looking for animals to help.

“Get them to dry land is all I’m trying to do,” Tom said.

Their efforts helped a horse to dry land.

With the help of others, including their friend Jarred, they also helped several cattle in the flood water.

“It’s just what we do. We try and give a helping hand,” Jarred said. “They’re alive, they’re a soul. I have to save them like someone would save me.”