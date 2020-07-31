HorseThief Reservoir still closed for water activities even though KDHE lifts advisory

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The manager of HorseThief Reservoir in western Kansas says the lake will remain closed for a few more days, even though health officials lifted a public health advisory for the lake.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the advisory a week ago because of a suspected animal waste discharge along Buckner Creek which feeds into HorseThief Reservoir.

The KDHE rescinded the advisory for the reservoir Thursday after testing samples from the swim beach area showed safe levels of naturally occurring bacteria. The KDHE says contact with the reservoir water no longer poses a health risk.

Josh Hobbs, HorseThief Reservoir manager, says he is waiting for some other samples to be tested before he opens the lake for water activities again. Land-based activities are available.

Hobbs says he is being cautious because he does not want to get customers sick.

He expects the lake will open for all water sports Tuesday, Aug. 4. The reservoir celebrates its 10th anniversary in two weeks, on Aug. 15.

The KDHE says the public health advisory for Buckner Creek remains in place. It involves the stretch of creek from Gray County to the inlet of HorseThief Reservoir.

People should avoid contact with the creek in that area and restrict pets and livestock from drinking the water until the KDHE gives the all clear.

