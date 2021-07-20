Hot housing market sets national records for June, but Kansas falls flat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the perfect storm for an already hot housing market. June is reportedly always one of the best months for home sales. This year, Remax said sales soared 14% over May 2021, setting an all-time record for the U.S.

As for South Central Kansas, the numbers are falling flat. South Central Kansas is down 1.5% in home sales this year compared to last year, but Wichita State University’s Director of Real Estate, Stan Longhofer, said those local numbers may be deceiving.

“Last year was an exceptional June, because the sales in April were delayed because of COVID,” said Longhofer. “We don’t do a formal seasonal adjustment of the MLS statistics here on a local level, but if we did, we would continue to see those home sales increasing.”

Longhofer said if they were to do an adjustment on the local numbers, the area could see what is happening nationwide

With the demand taking off in Kansas, it is keeping the supply low. He said the number of active listings is far below where the area was a year ago.

JPAR Leading Edge Owner, Jordan Wuest, said it is good news for people selling their home, but homebuyers are left searching.

“Buyers are feeling fatigued, they’re offering. Putting in multiple offers on all kinds of homes and losing out. Going 10’s of 1,000’s above asking price and they’re still losing,” said Wuest.

The market is expected to take a lot of time to stabilize.

“Long term, it’s going to take several years for us to really get to a place of a more balanced market and buyers ought to expect that they’re still going to face limited choices,” said Longhofer.

There is a promise for home buyers, as the number of homes available are increasing.

“We’re starting to see inventory creep up a little bit more…you know we can’t keep them long on the market but like I say, you know, two months ago we were at that point seven months supply we’re at about point nine now which is amazing,” said Wuest.