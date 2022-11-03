WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The hours at the Keeper of the Plains will change on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Ring of Fire will be lit from 7-7:15 p.m. nightly beginning Nov. 6 until the spring.

Hours for the Ring of Fire adjust each fall when Daylight Saving Time ends and again in the spring when Daylight Saving Time begins.

The Keeper of the Plains Ring of Fire burns nightly for 15 minutes. For public safety, the Ring of Fire is operated manually. The Ring of Fire will not be turned on during high winds, rain or other inclement weather, if the river level is too high, or if a person is too close to the burners.​​​