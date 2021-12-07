3-story house being moved through Great Bend streets draws a crowd of spectators

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A three-story house being moved through the streets of Great Bend drew a large crowd of spectators on Tuesday.

The Great Bend Tribune says the Unruh House at 2526 Broadway owned by Amber and Brent Rugan of rural Stafford County is being relocated to their farm property.

Great Bend house moving (Courtesy: Susan Aistrup)

Crews have been preparing the house for weeks. But, first, the house was placed on beams and loaded on a trailer.

The home’s transport from Broadway started toward Washington Avenue. Several road closures and safety measures will occur as the house makes it to its new location.