WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A house caught on fire in south Wichita on Wednesday night. It happened in the 4800 block of S. Seneca around 10:30.

Crews found flames showing from the back corner of the home and began searching for anyone who might be inside.

“Multiple crews were assigned to that search, um, under difficult fire conditions and smoke conditions. They were able to get a primary search on the first floor and the basement of this,” said Battalion Chief Matt Bowen, Wichita Fire Department.







Firefighters learned the house was vacant as crews put out the fire.

The cause is under investigation.